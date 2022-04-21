Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

