Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.30. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $750.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -1.16.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

