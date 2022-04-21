Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 4% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. 389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -1.16.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.