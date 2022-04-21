Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 46165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)
