Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 46165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Visionstate alerts:

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.