Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $764.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will report $764.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $752.52 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $596.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

