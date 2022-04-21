VITE Price Tops $0.0498 on Top Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $25.15 million and $5.43 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 504,854,504 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.