Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.87

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 372532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
VYGVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.
About Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
