Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $224.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.29. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

