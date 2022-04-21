W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $87.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $149,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.