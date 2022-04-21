Waltonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $35.97 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $35.97 million and $3.74 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,894,982 coins and its circulating supply is 79,919,770 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

