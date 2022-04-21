Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Trading Up 6.4%

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.73 and last traded at $304.85. Approximately 1,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.23 and its 200 day moving average is $291.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

