WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Achieves $224.75 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $224.75 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.83 or 0.07364856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,633.73 or 1.01381828 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035481 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

