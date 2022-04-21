Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
