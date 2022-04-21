Wedbush Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $280.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.47.

Netflix stock opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $212.51 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $510.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

