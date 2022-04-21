Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently:

4/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 574 ($7.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/20/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/5/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($7.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/31/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 715 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.16) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 610 ($7.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 610 ($7.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/9/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.64) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.90) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/28/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 615 ($8.00) to GBX 725 ($9.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 565 ($7.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 473 ($6.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.90) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 536.90 ($6.99). The company had a trading volume of 22,930,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,675,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.28. The stock has a market cap of £108.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($367,517.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

