Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $113.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $109.32 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

