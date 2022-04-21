Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $750.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $975.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $860.83.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $633.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.31. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ASML by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.