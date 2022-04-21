Wells Fargo & Company Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.85.

KLA stock opened at $345.59 on Monday. KLA has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

