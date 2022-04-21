Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

