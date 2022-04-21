Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE:WPM traded down C$2.89 on Friday, reaching C$61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,733. The firm has a market cap of C$27.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total value of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,280. Insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 in the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

