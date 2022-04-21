Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$75.00. The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 2596839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $41,423,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

