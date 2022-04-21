Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $178.09 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

