Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Plans $0.49 Dividend

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4936 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial properties in the Ã-resund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office, retail, logistics/production, education/healthcare, and other properties, as well as land in MalmÃ¶, Helsingborg, Lund, Copenhagen, and Denmark.

