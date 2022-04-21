Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.60

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.60 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 258.80 ($3.37). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.34), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

