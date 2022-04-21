WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading 1.3% Higher

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. 1,033,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,434,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

