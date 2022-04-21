Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

