Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,220. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

