Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.37. 11,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,895. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,201.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.