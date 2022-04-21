Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $75,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Workday by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

WDAY stock opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,201.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

