Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 335,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 155,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

About Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF)

Xebra Brands Ltd., a cannabis company, produces cannabis-based infused beverages. The company primarily focuses on design and delivery of cannabis products. It offers seltzers, soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, waters, energy drinks, and CBD sports beverage; and wellness products that include capsules, tinctures, topicals, and intimate oils for personal care.

