Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 335,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 155,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
About Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF)
Xebra Brands Ltd., a cannabis company, produces cannabis-based infused beverages. The company primarily focuses on design and delivery of cannabis products. It offers seltzers, soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, waters, energy drinks, and CBD sports beverage; and wellness products that include capsules, tinctures, topicals, and intimate oils for personal care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xebra Brands (XBRAF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Xebra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.