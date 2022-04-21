Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Xerox updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of XRX opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
