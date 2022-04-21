Xion Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,447.87 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $135,447.87 and $512.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07377672 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.30 or 0.99923558 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

