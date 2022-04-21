XMON 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.30 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. XMON has a total market cap of $57.97 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $38,774.83 or 0.90962060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.28 or 0.07366801 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.82 or 0.99557417 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00035914 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.