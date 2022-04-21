XSGD Hits Market Cap of $165.89 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $165.89 million and $770,975.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.61 or 0.07395554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.22 or 1.00150786 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00036213 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 230,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 226,702,226 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.