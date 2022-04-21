Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.47.

NYSE:AUY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

