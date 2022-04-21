Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.03 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $242.02 million and approximately $27.03 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.17 or 0.07407889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.34 or 1.00178488 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,690,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

