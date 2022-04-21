Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $4.21 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $484,150.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.27 or 0.07403790 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.43 or 0.99973425 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.