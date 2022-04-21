yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Tops $0.0946 on Exchanges

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 3% against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $8,655.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.53 or 0.07379470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,473.60 or 1.00130866 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036372 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

