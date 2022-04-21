Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $42.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.03 million to $42.30 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $39.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,257. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $452.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.