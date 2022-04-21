Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $14.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,803. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $6,013,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DK traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,875. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.89. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

