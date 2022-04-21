Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 150,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,960. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

