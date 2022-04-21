Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.93 Million

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to announce sales of $303.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $301.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

