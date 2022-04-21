Zacks: Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.40. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,026,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.19. The company had a trading volume of 72,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,136. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $276.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

