Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

IDXX stock traded down $10.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,012. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

