Zacks: Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 32.6% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 275,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,473. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

