Zacks: Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. RPC reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 928,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. RPC has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

