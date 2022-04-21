Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 2,194,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $34,554,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $38,854,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

