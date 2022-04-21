Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Eastern Bankshares also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 679,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

