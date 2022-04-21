Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.84. 1,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.71 and its 200-day moving average is $369.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $533.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

