Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.57 million to $49.13 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $41.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $228.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.32 million to $230.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.